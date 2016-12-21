Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Overland Park police searching for man who police say tried to strike officer with pickup truck near 80th and Antioch; officer fired shot during incident.

Posted by Kevin Collison  · December 21, 2016 5:07 pm · Comments
Casey Lee Smith

A man driving what was identified as a stolen vehicle tried to run over an Overland Park police officer early Wednesday morning near 80th Street and Antioch Road, prompting the officer to fire a shot, according to police.

Police spokesman John Lacy said the incident occurred at about 4:30 a.m. The Overland Park police officer was driving south on Antioch when his license plate reader detected a stolen plate on a red pickup truck going northbound.

The officer made a U-turn and stopped the vehicle in a driveway in the 8500 block of 80th Street, Lacy said. A passenger than exited the pickup truck. The driver than put the truck in reverse and struck the patrol car while the officer was outside it, Lacy said.

The driver than tried to hit the officer who fired his handgun in self-defense, Lacy said. The driver than left the scene going west on 80th Street and north on Antioch Road. The officer was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure.

Overland police have identified Casey Lee Smith, 29, as a person of interest in the incident. They are asking the public’s assistance in locating Smith. He is described as being 5-foot 9 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds.

Call the TIPs Hotline at 816-474-TIPs or the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950.

Overland Park

