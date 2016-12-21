Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Deadline is here for registration in winter basketball, soccer programs at Bishop Miege

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 21, 2016 12:15 pm · Comments

RP Soccer

Roeland Park organizers are reminder NEJC residents that the registration deadline new winter basketball and indoor soccer programs is here. Here’s the message the city sent out earlier this week:

If you or someone you know is looking for an excellent winter indoor basketball or soccer program for your children IN OUR NEIGHBORHOOD, look no farther!

I9Sports of Johnson County, who put on the AWESOME Kids Soccer Clinic fundraiser for R Park last June, has responded to parents’ requests for more sports programming for kids in the NE part of Johnson County. Here’s your opportunity to not have to drive far out South or West to have your kids experience the high quality sports programming that i9Sports of Johnson County delivers. Now that same programming will be at Bishop Miege High School, north campus, this winter! Please see the flyer for detailed information. Note: You can save $30 by registering by Dec. 21, but if you mention “R Park” they will extend the deadline for you by a few more days!

Register_now

Save A Summer Date on Your Calendar! The R Park Kids Soccer Clinic will be back by popular demand on Saturday, June 3, 2017, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at R Park, 5535 Juniper in Roeland Park. This soccer clinic will be run again by i9Sports of Johnson County and is a fundraiser for building a community picnic shelter in R Park. With a $35 preregistration, each participant will receive $50 worth of soccer gifts, including a duffel bag, a soccer ball, granola bar and a bottle of water. Watch for upcoming information on registering for this unique summer Kids Soccer Clinic.

